All the rumors about Google’s upcoming Pixel hardware so far

Get ready for another six to nine months of Pixel Fold rumors.

Google’s attempt at a folding phone might be one of the longest running device rumors at this point, as we’ve heard reports about it for years.

Now a new report indicates that it is planned for a fall launch this year, a little later than the Google I/O timeline previously reported.

Of course, Google could very well announce it at I/O in May or June and then formally launch it in the fall — that’s exactly what happened with the Pixel 7 / 7 Pro and Pixel Watch in 2022.

Either way, we’re ready for some folding phone competition for Samsung here in the US.