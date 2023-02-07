All the news from Microsoft’s February AI event

Is that GPT-4 I can see?

Microsoft is holding a special in-person event at its Redmond headquarters tomorrow, where it’s expected to announce a ChatGPT version of Bing. OpenAI powers ChatGPT and now CEO Sam Altman is posing for a selfie with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, confirming tomorrow is all about AI. With rumors of the unannounced GPT-4 powering Microsoft’s ChatGPT integration, it looks set to be an interesting day ahead. The The Hamden Journal will be covering everything live as it happens.