All of my favorite games this year are old

As I installed the original Final Fantasy, a game that first came out when I was three years old, on Sony’s most advanced console to date, I came to a realization: almost everything I’ve played this year has been old. Between the remakes, rereleases, and retro collections, it’s been a deluge of nostalgia. And I, for one, have welcomed it.

These kinds of releases are nothing new, of course. What’s been different through the early months is the sheer quantity of classic releases. Two of the biggest blockbusters so far this year — Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 — are remakes of titles from well over a decade ago. They’re both slick and gorgeous updates that don’t look out of place amongst modern big-budget releases, but part of what makes them so appealing is how straightforward they are. No open worlds full of endless quests or live service elements to keep you coming back. And most of those design decisions come down to their age, as these games were made in a very different time with very different expectations. In my review of the Resident Evil 4 remake, I called it “such a video game,” and I meant that as a compliment.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp. Image: Nintendo

But they can also be a lot of work, frequently tuned to be all-consuming experiences that get their hooks in you and not let go. And hey, I love Fortnite as much as anyone, but that’s not all I want from my video games. Whether it’s an elaborate remaster like RE4 or simply putting the opera scene from Final Fantasy VI on my PS5, these games harken back to a simplicity and focus that I often find missing from their modern-day contemporaries. Resident Evil and Final Fantasy are very different experiences, but they give me the same feeling of a singular, complete journey I’m meant to play from beginning to end. The same goes for the other old games I’ve been playing.