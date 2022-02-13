Alienware’s upcoming QD-OLED monitor has a $1,299 price tag

Alienware’s upcoming 34-inch gaming monitor is the first of its kind to come with Samsung’s new Quantum Dot OLED panel, and it will cost you a reasonable $1,299, according to a report from Ars Technica. The Dell-owned company debuted the monitor (AW3423DW) at CES this year and will start shipping it out this spring.

We’re excited to announce that the Alienware 34 QD-OLED Gaming Display will arrive early this Spring for $1,299 USD. In addition, the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H) is also set to arrive early Spring for $199 USD. pic.twitter.com/C4QoIGfjea — ALIENWARE (@Alienware) February 11, 2022

While the price isn’t exactly low, it’s still cheaper than some of the standard OLED monitors currently on the market. For example, LG’s 32-inch Ultrafine UHD OLED monitor, while not exactly ideal for gaming, will run you $3,999. Alienware’s 55-inch OLED gaming monitor currently sits at $2,719 on Amazon, and was first released in 2019 for $3,999 — size is obviously a factor here, but it’s still nice to see a monitor that wields new QD-OLED tech sitting well below the $2,000 mark.

Alienware’s QD-OLED monitor comes with all the advantages of an OLED monitor, including deep blacks and bold contrast. Throwing Quantum Dot technology in the mix makes for higher brightness levels with more vibrant colors — the monitor should claim 99.3 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. It also has a resolution of 3440 x 1400 resolution, a 175Hz refresh rate, as well as 250 nits brightness with a max of 1,000 nits. You can also expect a fast 0.1ms response rate, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate technology.

The $1,299 price tag on this Alienware monitor gives us a hint at the sort of pricing we can expect for other products using Samsung’s QD-OLED tech. Sony’s expected to release the first-ever QD-OLED 4K TV later this year, and it’ll be interesting to find out how much it costs.