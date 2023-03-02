Alienware reveals revamped gaming peripherals

Alienware announced a slew of revamped PC gaming peripherals today in a Twitch livestream. In addition, it revealed pricing and release info for its latest laptops from CES.

First, the mechanical Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard lets you connect in three ways: a 2.4GHz wireless USB-C dongle (including a dongle extender), Bluetooth 5.1 or a detachable USB-A to USB-C paracord cable.​ The keyboard uses Cherry MX Red switches (with a 100 million actuation lifecycle), a programmable rocker switch and dial, anti-ghosting and N-key rollover. The keyboard starts at $290 and launches in the US and China on April 14th and the rest of the world on May 19th.

Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard Alienware

The wired Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard is a slimmer and more compact mechanical model. It also uses Cherry MX Red switches, double-shot PBT keycaps, anti-ghosting and N-key rollover. The keyboard has an integrated cable routing on its underside that lets you position it toward the left, right or center, depending on your setup (and the USB cable is detachable). It supports per-key RGB lighting in 16.8 million colors. It’s available today for $160.

Alienware also announced the Dual-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset, which connects to your PC with a bundled USB-C dongle or 3.5mm audio cable. It has a 45mm-wide headband with a sliding adjustment and memory foam ear cups covered in fabric. Alienware says it’s plenty roomy inside with “comfortable contact points with your head.” It includes a retractable boom mic and can cancel out background noise for your audience while you’re speaking (not to be confused with active noise cancelation, which it doesn’t have). In addition, the headset uses 40mm drivers and supports Dolby Atmos. Finally, the company says its battery will last up to 30 hours. The headset is available today, costing $160.

Alienware Wired Gaming Headset Alienware

The company also revealed a second model, the Alienware Wired Gaming Headset. Although you’ll need to plug it in through USB or a 3.5mm cable, it otherwise has near feature parity with the wireless model. It also supports Dolby Atmos and has RGB lighting; it uses a 45mm sliding headband, memory foam ear cups covered in fabric and a retractable boom mic with AI-powered voice isolation. The headset costs $100 and launches on April 14th in North America and China and May 19th in other parts of the world.

The last of the newly announced gear is the Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse. It has a sculpted right-handed design with a dedicated thumb channel “to help provide comfortable control during long gaming sessions.” It has independent L / R keyplates and optical switches. Alienware says the mouse’s sensor supports up to 26,000 dots per inch while tracking quick movements with 650 inches per second and 50G max acceleration. Additionally, it has tactile grip zones. Alienware promises up to 140 hours of battery life, and the company says five minutes of charging (while on a low battery) will yield 10 hours of uptime. The mouse (which already launched in China last week) is available today in North America and on March 31st elsewhere; it will cost $100.

Devindra Hardawar / The Hamden Journal

The company also announced new pricing and release info for products it announced at CES. The Alienware m16 and m18 laptops will be available in all Intel and Nvidia variants on March 7th. The m16 starts at $1,899, while the m18 starts at $2,099. Meanwhile, the Dell G15 ($899 and up) and G16 ($1,499 and up) launch on March 21st in Intel / Nvidia flavors. (AMD options for all those models will arrive in Q2, with pricing info coming later.) Finally, the Alienware x15 R2 launches in early April with a $1,799 starting price.