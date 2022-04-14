Alexa devices now support TuneIn Premium radio streaming

is bringing its paid service to Amazon Alexa-enabled devices. You’ll be able to access TuneIn Premium content such as live sports from any smart speaker or display.

You’ll be able to listen to MLB, NHL and college sports games featuring your favorite team simply by saying “Alexa, listen to sports.” TuneIn Premium also offers more than 600 commercial-free radio stations, and you won’t hear pre-roll ads for the tens of thousands of other radio stations on the platform. Additionally, you’ll be able to listen to ad-free news.

TuneIn Premium typically costs $10 per month. However, Amazon and TuneIn are offering new members a three-month trial. Existing TuneIn Premium members can connect their accounts to Alexa to help them get the most out of their subscription. Alexa has supported for years, so having access to the Premium service is a welcome upgrade.