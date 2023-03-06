Alex Gibney is making a documentary about Elon Musk

Right now, the project is just titled Musk, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Other than the name and the general vibe that it’ll be taking a hard look at one of the world’s richest men and most famous tech CEOs, there currently aren’t a lot of details about the documentary. There’s no release date (or even release year), and it’s unclear if it’ll focus on certain aspects of Musk’s businesses or personal life, or try to cover them in general. Gibney says he’s been working on it “off and on, for some time” according to Deadline.

This won’t be the first documentary about Musk. He was the subject of 2018’s Elon Musk: The Real Life Iron Man and a 2022 BBC program simply called The Elon Musk Show. He’s also featured in Netflix’s Return to Space, which covers aerospace company SpaceX, and a movie about AI called Do You Trust This Computer?