Alarms over healthcare cyberattacks are getting louder

Cybersecurity alarm bells have been ringing loudly in the healthcare industry this month. The FBI warned healthcare facilities that medical devices (like patient monitors or infusion pumps) often run on outdated software that could be vulnerable to hacks. OakBend Medical Center in Texas was hit with a major ransomware attack from a gang that says it stole 1 million patient records. A report showed that patients at hospitals dealing with cyberattacks are more likely to die.

The series of warnings come with a growing awareness of just how dangerous cybersecurity holes in healthcare can be. Healthcare organizations are more and more dependent on internet-connected devices to do things like track patient records and deliver medications. And…

