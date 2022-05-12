Alan Wake Remastered coming to Nintendo Switch

In a video released by Remedy Entertainment ahead of the 12th anniversary of Alan Wake’s release, creative director Sam Lake announced that Alan Wake Remastered is coming to Nintendo Switch.

The first minute of the video features a shot of Ilkka Villi, the voice actor and model for the character of Alan Wake, playing a development build of the game on the console. “The game will launch as a digital Nintendo Switch release only, and runs natively on the hardware,” Remedy Entertainment added in a press release. The developer said it will announce a release date “in the coming months,” closer to the game’s launch.

In addition to the news of Alan Wake Remastered on Switch, Lake said that while development on Alan Wake 2, which is slated to release next year, is going well, the developer will not be showing any new footage of the game this summer. “To create a proper, polished demo or a trailer takes a lot of effort, and it’s several months of work that could take away from development,” Lake said in the video. “We feel that we have momentum going, and we want to make sure we are creating the best, and first, survival horror game for Remedy.

In lieu of new footage or details regarding the game, Remedy Entertainment shared several new pieces of concept art of the game, which you can see here.

Image: Remedy Entertainment Image: Remedy Entertainment Image: Remedy Entertainment Image: Remedy Entertainment

Lake also shared that the rights to the Alan Wake TV series, which was announced all the way back in 2018, have been purchased by AMC Networks. “There’s still a long way to go for the series to become a reality,” the press release added. “But we are excited, to say the least, about this latest development.”