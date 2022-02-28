Airbnb offers free housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

has to work with Ukraine’s neighbors to provide free temporary housing to up to 100,000 refugees who are fleeing the country after invaded. Executives are sending letters to the leaders of several European nations — beginning with Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania — to offer their support. More than 300,000 people have left since the invasion commenced on Thursday, as notes.

The nonprofit will work with governments and local organizations to support the needs of refugees in each nation, which may include providing longer-term housing. The housing costs will be covered by Airbnb, along with donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund and hosts. Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said that, while partnerships with nonprofits in European countries, refugees and asylum seekers can seek help from the

The nonprofit last week it has facilitated housing for 21,300 . It said it would house Afghan refugees on a temporary basis after the Taliban assumed power. Airbnb.org last week set a target of providing free short-term housing to another 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan, Africa, the Middle East, Central and South America and other territories. That goal is separate from the pledge to help Ukrainian refugees.