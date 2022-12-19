Ahsoka, Loki season 2, and Secret Invasion are all part of Disney Plus’ teaser for 2023

Though it doesn’t reveal all that much about any of the new series debuting next year, Disney Plus’ new teaser trailer for all of its forthcoming shows does make clear that the House of Mouse is sticking to its guns in 2023 by offering up even more live-action Marvel and Star Wars fare. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Grogu are both (obviously) returning for The Mandalorian’s third installment that’s slated to spotlight the return of Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze, and the new sizzle reel features a new look at Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka’s eponymous ex-Jedi apprentice.

You can’t quite tell who’s a Skrull and who isn’t from the brief snatches of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion seen in the teaser. But it’s obvious that something has Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has stressed much in the same way that Owen Wilson’s Mobius and Tom Hiddleston’s Laufeyson seem exhausted by whatever madness will play out in Loki’s second season. Short as it is, it’s surprising how interesting the teaser makes Disney’s American Born Chinese and Pixar’s Win or Lose look while also squeezing in glimpses of Dug Days: Carl’s Date, Peter Pan & Wendy, and The Bad Batch season 2.