Age of Empires is coming to a mobile device near you

It’s time to get your “wololo” on the go go go. To accompany today’s Age of Empires 25th anniversary broadcast (man, a lot of games are turning 25 this year) World’s Edge and Xbox Game Studios announced Age of Empires is going from PC to iOS and Android.

This is the latest attempt by Microsoft to break into the mobile gaming market, and it’s already got a leg up with its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, which is slated to complete in 2023. Age of Empires has been brought to mobile before, but this seems to be the most faithful adaption of the game yet. In 2015, Age of Empires: Castle Siege, a tower defense game, and Age of Empires: World Domination, a real-time strategy game, both arrived on mobile. Both games were short-lived, with Castle Siege shutting down after just four years and World Domination ending after only one.