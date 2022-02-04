‘Africa’ by Toto, covered in Zelda: Majora’s Mask on Nintendo 3DS

The Deku Pipes from The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask have range. You can play the “Sonata of Awakening” on them, and use them for puzzle solving on the Nintendo 3DS. But if you’re really creative, you might see their potential as an everyday instrument. And one YouTuber did just that, editing together an impressive cover of Toto’s “Africa.”

YouTuber Bigfatfrown managed to pull off the 1980s classic using a handful of instruments in Majora’s Mask 3D: bongo drums, a guitar, and Deku Pipes. The YouTuber put the Deku Pipes’ five playable buttons to good use. It took some ingenuity to pull it off — namely, several layers of melody and drumbeat, edited on top of each other, much like an a cappella singer performing every harmony. At the song’s most chaotic moment, Bigfatfrown has seven different layers, each performed on the Nintendo 3DS. Thanks to the edit, if you look closely, the video also passes as a kind of guide for how to do it yourself (if you’re into that kind of thing).

This isn’t the only 3DS cover Bigfatfrown has recorded. The YouTuber has also made a brief snippet of the hook in “Take on Me” by A-ha. Who knows what other Deku Pipe bangers await?