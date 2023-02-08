Advance Wars Switch remake gets release date after lengthy delay

Nintendo’s remake of the first two Advance Wars games for Switch will launch April 21, following a yearlong delay of the game’s launch. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp can be purchased directly from the Nintendo Switch eShop, and is available for pre-order now.

Nintendo announced the release date for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp during a Nintendo Direct presentation focusing on upcoming Switch games.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was previously expected to launch in April 2022, but Nintendo delayed the war game indefinitely last March amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. At the time, Nintendo simply attributed the delay to “recent world events,” but in-game images of invading infantry, mortar fire, and bombing runs — despite their cartoonish presentation in the early Advance Wars games — may have hewed too close to real-world violence for the family-friendly company. It is not immediately clear whether Nintendo has adjusted Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp’s content in light of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The remake of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising was originally announced at E3 2021. The two games have been “reimagined and rebuilt” for Re-Boot Camp.

Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising are turn-based strategy war games, where players assume the role of commanding officers (COs), each with their own special powers. As members of the Orange Star Army, players step into the boots of characters like Andy, Max, Sami, and other COs to fend off attacks from rival armies on a variety of grid-based maps.