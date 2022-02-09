‘Advance Wars’ remake heads to Nintendo Switch on April 8th

The Hamden Journal

Nintendo will release Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp on April 8th, the company announced today during its first Direct of 2022. The remake bundles together “reimagined” versions of Advance Wars and Advance Wars: Black Hole Rising. The two games first came out on the Game Boy Advance in 2001 and 2003. Nintendo had originally planned to release the game on December 3rd, 2021, but delayed the title in October to give the game’s development team more time to polish the experience. 

