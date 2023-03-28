ADT now offers integration with Google devices in its new DIY home security solution

While ADT has offered Google’s smart home devices as part of its professionally-installed packages since shortly after the investment, this is the first time the two companies have offered a complete software security integration for a DIY product. Now ADT’s sensors and Google’s cameras can be controlled directly in the Google Home app or on a Google Nest Hub, as well as through ADT’s app. Plus, you can arm and disarm the system using a Nest hub. ADT Self Setup can be professionally monitored with ADT SMART Monitoring for $24.99 a month, which includes the option to enable video verification (this can help with faster responses from emergency services).

ADT Self Setup is competitive with offerings from Ring and SimpliSafe, whose hardware packages start at $200 without a video doorbell. Professional monitoring costs $20 and $28 a month, respectively (SimpliSafe includes video verification, Ring does not).

The ADT Self Setup with Google Home starter hardware bundle costs $220 and includes a Google Nest Doorbell worth $180. Image: ADT

ADT’s Self Setup includes door and window sensors, motion sensors, flood and temperature sensors, and a keychain remote for disarming the system. It also requires an ADT smart hub, which includes a keypad and acts as the brains for the sensors. Customers can purchase the system packaged with Nest products, including the Nest Doorbell (battery, not wired), Nest Cam indoor and outdoor, and both of Nest’s thermostats, through ADT’s website.