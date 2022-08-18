Adonit’s $45 iPad stylus can wirelessly charge like an Apple Pencil

Numerous third-party iPad styluses magnetically attach to your tablet, but they typically recharge through USB — not much help if you forget to top up before a writing session. Adonit may have addressed that flaw with its $45 Neo Pro, however. From what we’ve seen, it’s the first unofficial pen to wirelessly charge on the side of an iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad Pro. You can pay less than half the price of a $129 Apple Pencil without giving up a major convenience.

The Neo Pro offers up to nine hours of use. It doesn’t require a Bluetooth connection to get started, but setting that up will show your remaining charge in the iPad’s battery life widget.

There is a reason the stylus is such a bargain. While the Neo Pro offers tilt sensitivity, palm rejection and replaceable tips, there’s no pressure detection — this is more for note-takers than creatives producing detailed artwork. With that said, this might be a strong value if you need a pen for lectures and office meetings.