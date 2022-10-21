Adobe’s upcoming AI experiments include a powerful drag-and-drop composite tool

Adobe is working on a new feature that makes it possible to create composite images with just a few clicks. During its latest round of sneak peaks for experimental features, Adobe has showed off Project Clever Composites that uses AI and automation to quickly combine two images together. If you want a picture showing you standing in front of a tourist spot like the Eiffel Tower or the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you’d have to cut your photo out of an image and trim its edges. Then, after you paste it in front of the background you want, you still need to adjust the lighting, scale and color to make it blend seamlessly. Clever Composites can do all that on its own.

Its AI can identify objects that can be used for composites, and it can automatically cut it out, as well as adjust its color and size, when you click the “Auto Compose” button. The AI can also automatically generate shadows for the object based on the background’s lighting. There are also options to remove its “Auto Scale” and “Add Shadow” capabilities, though, if you want to do those on you own.

Another notable experimental feature is Project Blink, which can save you precious time when you’re editing videos. The tool uses AI to make videos searchable using their transcripts, allowing you to look for “specific words, objects, sounds or even types of activities.” After choosing the portion of the video you want to use, its AI will automatically create a new clip of that section. Blink is already in beta, and you can request for access on Adobe’s website if you’d like to test it out.

Meanwhile, Project All Of Me “un-crops” images by using AI to generate portions of the photo that aren’t actually there. It simplifies creating bigger images out of smaller ones or generating the same photo from another angle. Adobe has also introduced a bunch of other features under development for videos and immersive content, including Project Artistic Scenes that uses AI to turn 2D artwork into 3D scenes. You can read about all of them on Adobe’s blog or watch its MAX Sneaks event right here.