Adobe Lightroom’s latest AI-powered feature is chin-scratchingly specific

Image: Adobe

Adobe’s latest Lightroom features are designed to make photo editing more accessible to people without professional experience — no matter how specific the task. The company has expanded the AI masking categories for its “Select People” tool to include new options that automatically select a subject’s clothing and facial hair, allowing users to quickly make adjustments to their color and texture.

The update also includes three additional Adaptive Presets for portraits — Darken Beard, Polished Portrait, and Enhance Clothing — allowing users to make predetermined adjustments with a single click. Darken Beard is the most specific, its sole purpose being to make facial hair appear darker so that it stands out more. Meanwhile, Polished…

Continue reading…