Adobe Illustrator’s new AI feature instantly recolors vector graphics

Adobe is launching a new feature for its Illustrator graphic design software that allows users to quickly adjust the color scheme of vector-based images through generative AI. Users can upload their own Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) files to Illustrator’s Vector Recoloring tool to generate different colors and palette variations within seconds, either by typing out a text description or selecting from a list of sample prompts.

Illustrator Vector Recoloring — which Adobe claims is the first-ever generative AI-powered vector tool to hit the market — is being introduced as the next phase of Adobe Firefly, a suite of creative generative AI models that the company recently released into public beta. The Vector Recoloring feature will be available to test as part of that Firefly beta today, though Adobe hasn’t mentioned when we can expect a full version of the tool to arrive.

Users can use the Vector Recoloring tool to quickly see what their existing designs would look like in different color schemes without manually adjusting the image. Image: Adobe

Judging by a video demonstration of the feature, text descriptions can be relatively loose: typing in “underwater coral reef” adjusted an example image to various shades of blue, pink, and… well, coral orange. The example prompts have similarly interpretable names like “salmon sushi” and “terracotta desert,” which can be visually distinguished by the provided icons.

For those unaware, vector graphics or SVG files differ from other image formats like JPEG or PNG as they can be scaled to any size without impacting quality. This makes vector graphics a great choice for graphic designers creating company logos or illustrations that need to be frequently resized and applied to a range of different products.

To be clear, unlike other generative AI products, the feature doesn’t produce imagery but just provides new ways to switch up the color palette of existing vector files. Having a variety of options to select a finalized design from is great, but I can attest that having to manually create different versions for images isn’t the most exciting part of any graphic design process.