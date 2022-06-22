Activision Blizzard starts its Battle.net summer sale

Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net launcher is home to a few titanic franchises, like World of Warcraft and Call of Duty. The publisher’s new summer sale, which started on Wednesday, includes big discounts on some of the most popular titles in its library.

For instance, players can get the Diablo games on discount; Diablo 3 and its expansion Reaper of Souls are available at 50% off. The real-time strategy StarCraft games are also available at a discount, along with many recent Call of Duty titles. Call of Duty: Vanguard is 40% off, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare are 50% off, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is 67% off.

There’s also a smorgasbord of World of Warcraft cosmetic discounts on items like special transmogrification outfits, mounts, and pets. If you’ve been interested in picking up a sad baby yeti, a Murloc shell backpack, or the game’s latest winged mounts, they’re all available at 50% off, or collected in the Midsummer Night’s Pack. Character faction changes and server transfers are also 33% off.

The game’s latest expansion, Shadowlands, is also available at 50% off. The upcoming expansion, Dragonflight, opened pre-orders on Tuesday.