Kris Holt

Activision Blizzard gives 1,100 QA testers full-time jobs and higher base pay

by

is converting all of its temporary and contract quality assurance workers in the US to full-time employees starting on July 1st. Many of the 1,100 workers will receive a pay rise — the minimum hourly rate is going up to $20 per hour. They’ll receive benefits as well.

Developing…

