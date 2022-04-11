Activision Blizzard appoints new diversity officer

As Activision Blizzard continues to struggle under the weight of multiple PR disasters regarding sexual harassment and union busting, the company has appointed Kristen Hines as its new diversity, equity, and inclusion officer.

“I’m excited to join a company that is prioritizing its commitment to DEI and making progress on the ambitious goals it has set for itself,” Hines said in a press release.

The company needs all the DE&I help it can get. Last year, Activision Blizzard acknowledged that its ongoing legal troubles have impacted its ability to recruit and retain employees while a breakdown of the company’s representation data revealed women make up 24 percent of the company. Add to that the high-profile departure of Blizzard co-CEO Jen Oneal after only three months amid reports she was offered less pay than her male co-lead, Mike Ybarra.

Hines, who previously did DE&I work for the info technology firm Accenture, will be a part of Activision Blizzard’s executive leadership team. She’ll also be responsible for helping the company hit its diversity goals as well as ensuring “diverse and inclusive perspectives are included in game design, including storylines, character development, gameplay, and community interaction.”