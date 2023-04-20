Acer’s Swift X 16 now comes with AMD’s 7040-series processors

It’s been possible for a while to snap up a 14-inch version of Acer’s Swift X flagship laptop that’s toting AMD’s silicon instead of Intel’s. But either I’m getting more forgetful, or this might be the first time that AMD’s hardware is coming to the 16-inch version of the Swift X. Today, Acer has announced that its biggest ultrabook is getting AMD’s new 7040-series processors. Those can be paired with either one of NVIDIA’s 30 or 40-series RTX GPUs, with the machine aimed at creative professionals who need something a little more muscular when they’re on the go.

We might as well discuss those new internals first, since would-be buyers get a whole raft of build-to-order options. There’s the new Ryzens, running from the Ryzen 5 7535HS all the way to the Ryzen 9 7940H, paired with 16GB RAM and either a 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD. That will sit beside your pick of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050 with GB RAM, or an RTX 4050 with 6GB RAM.

Given the focus on creative and power users, there are two options for displays, a 16-inch 2,560 x 1,600 (WQXGA), 165Hz IPS LCD display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Those in the market for something easier on the eye can instead opt for a 16-inch 3,200 x 2,000 (WQXGA+) 120Hz OLED with support for 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Acer also wants to talk about the redesigned aluminum chassis, which it says offers better thermal performance, a lighter weight and a “more confident look and feel.” That extends to the harder, straighter lines on the side on the deck and a taller top lid that, when open, stretches down to the table. The redesigned internals have made room for a bigger, 76Wh battery, offering a battery life of anything up to 10 hours on a charge.

Rounding out the spec list is two USB-A, two USB-C ports, one of which can be used to charge the machine, a HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card reader.

As for how much it’ll set you back, the Acer Swift X 16 will land in North America in July, with the base model priced at $1,250. But, as with all of these machines, you can expect that figure to climb once you start adding in some of those fancier build-to-order perks.