Acer’s new Chromebook Spin 513 channels the Pixelbook’s tall screen

It wouldn’t be CES without new Chromebooks, and Acer has a new trio to announce — though two of them aren’t expected to arrive until June of 2022. The most intriguing of them is a new version of the Chromebook Spin 513 (pictured above), one of Acer’s mid-range options. While the company already sells a few different configurations of the Spin 513, this new model has a somewhat unusual processor on board. It’s using MediaTek’s eight-core Kompanio 1380 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. In the past, I’ve been reluctant to recommend Chromebooks without Intel processors, but I won’t write this one off without testing it first.

Assuming the processor holds up, there are some other things to like about the Chromebook Spin 513. This year’s model has a 13.5-inch touchscreen with a 2,256 x 1,504 resolution; that’s a 3:2 aspect ratio like the Chromebook Spin 713 I reviewed last year. The Spin 713 is an expensive Chromebook at $699, but the Spin 513 is priced at $599. That’s not cheap, but I’m glad to see Acer put this 3:2 display on a less expensive option. As the name suggests, the Flip 513 has a 360-degree hinge so the laptop can be flipped around into tablet mode as well as “tent” mode for watching video. Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until June for this laptop to go on sale.

The other two new Acer Chromebooks are budget options, both priced at $299. The 2022 Chromebook 315 is a 15.6-inch laptop, and its large 1080p panel (touchscreen optional) is the main selling point here. Other specs are pretty standard for this price range: Intel Celeron or Pentium Silver processors, up to 8GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage and about 10 hours of battery life. The Chromebook 314, on the other hand, is essentially the same as the 315, it just has a smaller, 14-inch 1080p screen. The Chromebook 315 will be on sale this month in the US, but the 314 won’t be available until June.

