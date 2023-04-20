Acer’s new Aspire Vero 15 has a better webcam and faster processor

As much as we all love our gadgets, they all contribute to a growing e-waste problem. Knowing where to recycle your used electronics can help mitigate that — but if you want to take it a step further, you could seek out more sustainable products like Acer’s Vero line of “eco-friendly” laptops. Not only is the latest model of Acer’s Aspire Vero 15 more powerful, but the company says it’s built with more sustainable materials than ever, too.

Boiled down to the specs, the new Acer Aspire Vero 15 is a pretty standard spec upgrade — outfitting the notebook with an 13th generation Intel Core processor available in i3, i5 and i7 configurations, up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and as much as 1TB of storage. The latest revision also has an upgraded 1440p QHD webcam with AI noise reduction and voice enhancement features, two thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, as well as two typical USB connectors, HDMI out and an audio jack.

The product line’s eco-friendly credentials stem from a chassis built partially from post-consumer recycled plastics all cardboard packaging — and Acer says it’s upgraded that aspect of the machine too. The new Aspire 15 Vero is now built from 40 percent PCR plastics (up from 30). The company also says the production process used 30% less CO2 than previous models. The laptop’s circuit board is smaller too.

If that sounds like the machine for you, it won’t be long before you can get your hands on it. The Acer Aspire Vero 15 launches in June, starting at $699.99.