Acer updates its Swift X laptops, and the 16-inch model has an Intel Arc GPU

Acer is announcing updates to its Swift X line of ultraportable laptops at CES 2022, each sporting 12th Gen Intel Core processors and, on the 16-inch model, a discrete Intel Arc GPU.

The 2022 versions of the laptops come in two screen sizes (and both have a 16:10 aspect ratio): a 14-inch model with a 2240 x 1400 resolution and a 16-inch model with an up to 2560 x 1600 resolution. While the 16-inch version has the Intel Arc GPU, the 14-inch model is available with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU or integrated graphics.

Both models run Windows 11 and are equipped with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a fingerprint reader. And both sound like they’ll be relatively light — Acer says the 14-inch model weighs 3.09 lbs, while the 16-inch model weighs 3.95 lbs.

Acer hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the new laptops just yet, so we don’t know exactly when you’ll be able to get your hands on them.