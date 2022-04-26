Ableton’s updated Learning Synths website can record and export your musical doodles

, Ableton’s website has been a fun and free way to learn all the cool things you can do with synthesizers. If you don’t know what oscillators, filters and envelopes do, the company will teach you. Best of all, you don’t need anything other than a modern web browser to start. And if you want another excuse to check it out, Ableton just rolled out a new update.

The latest version of the website allows you to export whatever you create with the included Playground soft synth to Ableton Live. It’s now also possible to capture up to 60 seconds of audio, allowing you to record the synth as you experiment with it. On the interface front, Ableton has added an “Open in Playground” button that enables you to jump directly to the soft synth from a lesson. Additionally, the synth includes a new configurable XY pad adding to the amount of experimentation possible. Oh, and there’s a dark mode now too, and the addition of Turkish, Finnish and Portuguese language support. All of that should make the tool accessible to even more people.