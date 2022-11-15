Ableton drops Live and Push prices by 20 percent for Black Friday

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Budding beatmakers (or musicians looking to add to their toolset) might be interested in checking out Black Friday deals. The company has slashed the price of its Live packages, the Push controller and sound packs . While that isn’t quite as generous as the 25 percent discounts we’ve seen from Ableton in the past, the company doesn’t often run sales. So, if you’ve been eyeing Live 11, one of the most popular digital workstations (DAWs) around, for a while, now might be the time to take the leap. You’ll have some time to think about it, though, as the deals run through January 11th.

The base Live 11 Intro option is down from $99 to $79 for the time being. It has what you need to get started with the DAW, including more than 1,500 sounds, 21 audio effects and 11 MIDI effects.

If you’re ready for something more full featured, consider the Live 11 Standard package, the price of which Ableton has lowered from $449 to $359. The bundle includes unlimited audio and MIDI tracks, as well as unlimited scenes and more than 1,800 sounds.

At the top end is the Live 11 Suite, which is down from $749 to $599. You’ll get access to more than 5,000 sounds, along with more audio and MIDI effects and extra software instruments. Current Live users can get 20 percent off upgrades too.

Meanwhile, it’s rare to see Ableton offering a discount on the , which has deep integration with Live. In fact, the company confirmed to The Hamden Journal this is the first time it has cut the price of the controller since 2016.

You’ll be able to use Push to play and tweak samples, step sequence your creative ideas and record your creations. If you don’t already own Live 11 but want to pick up Push, you’ll need to buy them as a bundle. The Live Intro 11 and Push package costs $639 (down from $898). Live 11 and the controller will set you back $918 (was $1,248). As for the bundle of Live 11 Suite and Push, that will run you $1,118 (down from $1,548). Current Live owners will see their Push price after logging into their account, but based on the bundle prices, it should be around $560.

Ableton allows customers to spread the cost of Live or Push over six months at the discounted rate. Meanwhile, students and teachers can save up to 40 percent off the standard price.