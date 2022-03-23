A24 releases new trailer for Ex Machina director’s new movie, Men

Alex Garland is back with a new horror movie called Men. The movie’s new trailer was released on Wednesday, and while it gives us a few more clues about the movie than the previous teaser, it still leads to many more question than answers. And we’ll probably have to wait until Men is released in theaters on May 20 to find out exactly what’s going on.

The movie stars Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter) as a woman who moves into an estate on the English countryside to help look after the place. Of course, things get weird as soon as she arrives, and she begins to feel that she’s being haunted, maybe by the ghost of her husband who mysteriously killed himself. Meanwhile, all the men around her in this small town all see to harbor some kind of secret.

Other than that, the trailer doesn’t have much plot to reveal at all. Instead, it gives us plenty of creepy shots of lavish homes, apple trees, and Rory Kinnear.

Along with Ex Machina, Garland also made Annihilation in 2018, which liberally adapted a science fiction novel of the same name by Jeff VanderMeer. Garland next took a break from movies in order to create, write, and direct a complex sci-fi series called Devs. With all this creepiness, this seems to be Alex Garland’s most horror-focused project yet, with no clear signs of the science fiction of his previous work.