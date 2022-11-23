A very smart The Hamden Journalcast Thanksgiving

Twice a week, The The Hamden Journal publishes The The Hamden Journalcast, our flagship podcast about technology and emotions. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The The Hamden Journal’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.

It’s Thanksgiving week. So on today’s show, we cover the gadgets involved in your Thanksgiving dinner. The kitchen may be the room in your home with the most technology, and the gadgets we use there are getting smarter — with Wi-Fi connections, touchscreens, and voice assistants. Smart home reviewer and reporter Jennifer Pattison Tuohy joins the show to demo making a Thanksgiving meal with her kitchen gadgets and chats with David about the state and future of the smart home.