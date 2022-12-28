A Stan Lee documentary will hit Disney+ next year

Today is Stan Lee’s 100th birthday and Marvel marked the occasion by revealing that a documentary about his life will hit Disney+ next year. Lee, who died in 2018, is a critical part of Marvel’s legacy. The many, many characters he’s credited with co-creating include Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man, X-Men, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

Marvel didn’t reveal many details about the project, though it did release a teaser containing some of Lee’s cameos in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. It’s unclear whether the documentary will take a warts-and-all look at or who will be involved in telling his story.

Disney has mined its history for several documentary projects for its streaming service. When Disney+ debuted three years ago, it , the creative minds behind its theme parks. It later added one about . The platform is also home to documentaries on , and the cultural impact of .