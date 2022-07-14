A single-player Aliens game is in the works for PC, consoles and VR

Between , and the upcoming , fans of Aliens games already have a number of titles to enjoy or look forward to. Now, Survios is adding another one to the mix.

The studio is working with 20th Century Games on an untitled Aliens game for PC, consoles and virtual reality. It will be a single-player, action-horror game. The developer will reveal more details at a San Diego Comic-Con panel on July 21st.

To date, Survios’ games have mostly been for VR, including a racing title called and a licensed The Walking Dead offering. It has made one non-VR game so far, a based on the Rocky/Creed franchise. The studio’s Aliens game is likely some time away — Survios is still putting together a team to work on it. However, VR is typically a good fit for horror games. Alien: Isolation’s VR mode alone might be enough to convince you of that.