A Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation is reportedly in development for Netflix

Netflix is developing an anime adaptation of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The adaptation doesn’t have a series order yet, THR says, and there aren’t any details about when it could hit the streaming service.

Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, one of the writers and executive producers for the adaptation, reports THR. Edgar Wright, who directed the 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will also reportedly be serving as an executive producer. If the series gets the green light, animation would be done by the animation studio Science Saru, which produced two shorts for the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology released in September.

This potential anime adaptation isn’t the only recent Scott Pilgrim revival. In 2021, Ubisoft brought back the long-lost cult hit video game Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game, releasing it on new platforms including the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.