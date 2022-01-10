A role-playing tribute to Betty White will broadcast on Twitch

A cast of experienced tabletop role-players will pay tribute to the late Betty White next week the best way they know how — with a Golden Girls-themed actual play session livestreamed on Twitch. Donations received during the game will benefit the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), one of White’s favorite charitable organizations.

White died on Dec. 31, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday. The pioneering American actor rose to prominence in early radio and television after World War II, eventually finding a home among the cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show. However, her name will always be synonymous with her most famous role as Rose Nylund, one of The Golden Girls. The program — which also starred Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, and Rue McClanahan — premiered in 1985 and remains heavily syndicated (and on Hulu) to this day.

The format for this particular actual play will be a game called Lewd Grannies, a tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) written by Joel Salda. Players take on the role of a raunchy grandmother trying to feed a particular vice at a wedding — including drugs and alcohol, the need to create emotional drama, or simply a bad case of kleptomania. Serving as game master will be Bee Zelda, a TTRPG content creator best known for their work on The Broadswords. Sitting down to play will be Gina DeVivo, Mo Nuncio, Omar Najam, and Saige Ryan.

The actual play will be broadcast live on Pixel Circus’ channel starting Monday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. PST.