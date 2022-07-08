A Rogers outage in parts of Canada is affecting thousands of users

Rogers appears to be experiencing a major outage in parts of Canada this morning, affecting cellular and internet connectivity. Downdetector has thousands of reports of issues with Rogers, and problems seem to have started at around 5AM ET. Another third-party service tracker is reporting Rogers outages across Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

While Rogers hasn’t acknowledged the problems yet, Toronto police tweeted that some people in the city have been experiencing connection issues calling 911 this morning. “The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties,” says the Toronto Police Operations Twitter account. “We are working to resolve these issues.”

ADVISORY:

City of Toronto

– The Rogers Network is experiencing some technical difficulties

– Some people will have trouble connecting

– There are some connection problems calling 9-1-1

– We are working to resolve these issues

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 8, 2022

It’s not immediately clear if the Rogers issues are nationwide, but with large areas of Canada affected, there’s clearly a major ongoing outage. We’ve reached out to Rogers to comment on the outage, and we’ll update you accordingly.