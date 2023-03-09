A ‘Resident Evil 4’ demo is live right now on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam

The Resident Evil 4 remake is due out on March 24th, and today Capcom released a free trial for the game on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam. It’s dubbed Chainsaw Demo and it takes place early on in the game, as Leon is entering the Spanish village where las plagas has been spreading. There’s no time limit on the demo, so have at it.

Roost to Condor One.

The #ResidentEvil4 demo has landed! Agents are encouraged to play as long as they want and as many times as they want to prepare for Resident Evil 4 when it launches March 24th, 2023. 🌿 pic.twitter.com/uex8oprYrC — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 9, 2023

Capcom has seen plenty of success with its recent Resident Evil remakes. The studio released an updated version of RE2 in 2019, followed by a remade RE3 in 2020, both complete with overhauled mechanics and graphics. Resident Evil 4 originally came out on GameCube in 2005 and it represented a shift for the series, emphasizing action rather than puzzle-solving and atmosphere. Its over-the-shoulder perspective set the standard for action-horror games of the time, and its influence persists to this day (even in the RE2 and RE3 remakes).

The Resident Evil 4 remake is due out on March 24th for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.