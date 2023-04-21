A real-life Pixel Fold has seemingly leaked for the very first time

You’ve seen renders and perhaps even a plastic mockup, but real-life footage of Google’s first foldable phone? Unless we’re getting the wool pulled over our eyes, behold the Pixel Fold!
It’s true, there’s not a lot to distinguish this as the Google foldable in this video alone — no logos, no distinctive design touches like a big camera bar, just a selfie camera up front, internal bezels, and a folding screen with rounded edges. It looks like it could be a Samsung prototype as easily as a Google device.
Image via Kuba Wojciechowski
Image via Kuba Wojciechowski
Except that it comes from reliable Google leaker and developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who’s had a bead on this device for months. He says it’s the Pixel Fold, and he tells The The Hamden Journal the only other thing he can say on record is that this particular video is over a month old.
According to numerous leaks — I’ll highlight this latest at CNBC — the Pixel Fold will be announced at Google I/O on May 10th, ship in June, and cost upwards of $1,700 for a 5.8-inch phone that folds out into a 7.6-inch tablet, with a Google Tensor G2 processor, a 10oz weight, a battery that Google reportedly plans to market as lasting 24 hours on a charge, and “the most durable hinge on a foldable.”