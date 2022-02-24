The Hamden Journal

A Pokémon Presents livestream will take place on February 27th

The next livestream will take place on February 27th, aka Pokémon Day, at 9AM ET. The Pokémon Company hasn’t revealed what’s in store, other than to say in on its Japanese account that it’ll be a relatively brief affair clocking in at around 14 minutes and you’ll be able to watch on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.

Pokémon Day marks the anniversary of the first games in the franchise. Pokémon Red and Green were released in Japan on February 27th, 1996. The company has announced updates for titles including ,  and in the lead up to Sunday’s festivities, as notes. 

It’s been a busy spell for The Pokémon Company on the games front. Not only did it release Pokémon Unite and  last year,  arrived less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the beta of a virtual trading card game, Pokémon TCG Live, was in Canada this week. It remains to be seen whether the stream will offer details about what’s next for those titles, provide an early look at something new or even both.

