‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’ is the latest game being adapted for TV

Another game has joined the increasingly long list of titles that are being adapted for TV. A show based on Asobo Studios’ is in the pipeline, joining the likes of and Twisted Metal.

As spotted by Eurogamer, French website Allocine reported that US production studios interested in the project were rebuffed in favor of keeping things close to Asobo’s home of Bordeaux with Merlin Productions. Details about casting, the production schedule and where you’ll be able to watch the series haven’t been revealed, though director Mathieu Turi (who was an assistant director on Inglourious Basterds) is working on the show.

A Plague Tale: Innocence has all the right ingredients for a good TV series, including an atmospheric, striking setting and a solid premise. It’s a stealth and puzzle-heavy adventure in which Amicia de Rune and her brother Hugo flee from French Inquisition soldiers and rats spreading the Black Plague in 14th-century France. A sequel to the cult hit, , is scheduled to arrive this year.