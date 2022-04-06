A new Orphan Black series is in the works at AMC

Though the original Orphan Black series seemingly brought the story of Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) and her sprawling family tree of sister clones to a close, AMC’s gearing up to return to their world with an all-new live-action series.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, AMC Networks has tapped Fear The Walking Dead supervising producer Anna Fishko to write and showrun Orphan Black: Echoes, a new series set in the near future of the original. The new show, which is set to be executive produced and directed by John Fawcett, will follow the lives of a new group of women who gradually begin to realize how deeply interconnected their origins are — despite the fact that none of them know one another. Given how the original Orphan Black came to a close, it’s unclear whether Echoes will see Maslany return to reprise any of her core Clone Club roles or one of the dozens of other Leda clones that were still living out in the world by the series finale. Currently, Orphan Black: Echoes doesn’t have a firm release date, but AMC expects the series to premiere sometime in 2023.