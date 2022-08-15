A new Lord of the Rings game is in the works from Weta Workshop

Weta Workshop, which worked on Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movie trilogy, is developing a new video game set in the Middle-earth universe from J.R.R. Tolkien’s books. There aren’t many details about this new game just yet — though it sounds as if Weta could have a large well of material to choose from. “Middle-earth Enterprises have licensed the literary works of the series, providing Wētā Workshop with the broadest creative license to interpret the underlying lore of the books,” according to a press release.

Weta’s game division is partnering with Take-Two publishing label Private Division on the upcoming title. There’s no announced release date, though the game is expected to launch in Take-Two’s 2024 fiscal year, which runs from April 2023 to March 2024.

This new game joins a few other Lord of the Rings adaptations that are on the way. Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series is just around the corner, though the new LOTR video game starring Gollum will no longer be launching alongside the show following a recent delay. And EA is developing a free-to-play LOTR mobile game, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, which it has begun testing.