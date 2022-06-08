A new Ghostbusters animated show is coming to Netflix

The resurgence of Ghostbusters is set to continue with a new animated series that's coming to Netflix. Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-writer and director Jason Reitman and co-writer Gil Kenan are heading up the show as executive producers. Sony Pictures Animation is involved as well. Other details remain a mystery for now, including the title, the basics of the plot or and when it will be released.

A brand new GHOSTBUSTERS animated series is on the way! @JasonReitman and @gilkenan, the minds behind Ghostbusters: Afterlife, will be leading the project which will debut on Netflix, in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation. #GeekedWeekpic.twitter.com/g4LkWu314z — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2022

It seems to be early days for the new project, which will be the third animated Ghostbusters series after The Real Ghostbusters and Extreme Ghostbusters. Netflix made the announcement as part of its Geeked Week event.

Today is also Ghostbusters Day, an annual celebration of the franchise. According to Variety, Reitman and Kenan are expected to announce more projects. A few Ghostbusters games are in the works as well, including Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed and Ghostbusters VR, both of which are set to arrive later this year.