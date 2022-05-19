A new Daredevil series is reportedly coming to Disney Plus

The Defender who first headlined Netflix’s partnership with Marvel is coming back in a new Disney Plus series.

Variety reports that Matt Corman (The Brave, Deck the Halls) and Chris Ord (The Enemy Within) have signed on to write a new Daredevil series that could delve into what Matt Murdock was up to in the time after Netflix’s Daredevil show came to an end in 2018. The news comes in the wake of Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and all of Netflix’s Marvel shows migrating over to Disney Plus earlier this year. While there’s currently no word on whether this new series will directly address the events of the Netflix series, it stands to reason that it would given Vincent D’Onofrio’s reprisal of his Kingpin role for Disney Plus’ Hawkeye.

Now that the multiverse has been breached, Marvel’s in a position to easily weave basically all of its recent stories into the MCU no fuss no muss. A new Daredevil series raises the obvious question of whether Marvel’s considering reviving all of the old Netflix projects and just who all might come back.