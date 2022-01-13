A Netflix PGA Tour docuseries is coming from the producers of ‘Drive to Survive’

A docuseries is in the works that will offer viewers a look behind the curtain at the lives of some of the planet’s top golfers. The PGA Tour and the governing bodies of the four men’s major championships are all onboard for the series, which will cover the 2022 season.

Major winners including Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia are all . The current top-ranked men’s player, Jon Rahm, isn’t participating for the time being, though the planet’s leading amateur, Keita Nakajima, is involved as he prepares to play in the majors for the first time.

“We are thrilled to bring golf’s leading organizations and players together for this first-of-its-kind partnership and unparalleled window into life on the Tour,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series. “Our members will love getting to know the players and personalities as well as the iconic venues along the way. Even the most devoted golf fans have never seen the sport quite like this.”

The show will be co-produced by Box To Box Films (which is behind , another big Netflix sports docuseries) and Vox Media Studios. The PGA Tour and governing bodies for the majors will surely be hoping that the series can do for golf what Formula 1: Drive to Survive has done for the highest level of motorsport.

That show is with drawing new audiences to Formula 1 and it greatly boosted the sport’s popularity in the US. While golf arguably still has a higher profile in the States, perhaps the docuseries will help it draw in younger viewers too.