A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: the Hedge Knight is Game of Thrones’ next prequel

The Game of Thrones franchise is getting a new entry on Warner Bros. Discovery’s newly-announced Max streaming service. The new prequel, called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: the Hedge Knight, has been rumored for some time, but it wasn’t clear which part of the ample Game of Thrones lore it would borrow from.

At today’s HBO Max rebranding event, HBO head Casey Bloys confirmed that the new show has been ordered straight to series and would focus on Dunk and Egg. In the world of Game of Thrones, Dunk is a famous knight, and Egg is his squire, both of whom travel the land righting wrongs.

Dunk would go on to be a famous member of the Kingsguard, while Egg would eventually become Aegon V, the great-great-grandfather of Daenerys. Notably, he was the rare Targaryen who wasn’t about incest, so you can expect a little less House of the Dragon and a little more The Last of Us from this show as the pair go on adventures.