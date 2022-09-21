A hacker used 2K Games’ support desk to send gamers malware

The The Hamden Journal

Hackers have really been targeting the gaming industry this week — and seem to have focused on companies linked to Take-Two Interactive.

On Tuesday, game publisher 2K Games notified the public that an “unauthorized third party” had compromised its help desk platform and used it to send malicious links to customers. The disclosure came just one day after Rockstar confirmed that development footage from GTA VI was stolen and leaked by a hacker who had broken into its network and downloaded confidential data.

There’s no sign (yet) that the 2K hack is linked to the earlier breach of Rockstar, but both Rockstar and 2K are owned by Take-Two Interactive, making it an especially damaging week for the parent company’s security record.

