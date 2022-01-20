A Godzilla series is coming to Apple TV Plus

The Legendary Pictures MonsterVerse has been one of the more sneakily successful cinematic universes, quietly chugging along from 2014’s Godzilla reboot to last year’s neon-drenched thrill ride Godzilla vs. Kong. The thread tying them all together isn’t just the monsters — dubbed “Titans” in the movie lore — but the shadowy organization called Monarch that seems interested in exploiting them. That thread will continue in a new Apple TV Plus series set in the MonsterVerse featuring Godzilla and the Titans.

Coming from showrunner Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and comics superstar Matt Fraction (most famous for Hawkeye), the currently-untitled series doesn’t yet have a date, but there is a description of what to expect.

Per Apple:

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

On one hand, this does seem like it’s doubling down on the weakest part of the MonsterVerse so far — its human cast. However, if Matt Fraction’s involvement is in step with his output as of late — namely his Adventureman series with Terry Dodson — it’s not all that unreasonable to speculate that the intent is more pulpy adventure than turgid melodrama. And that’s potentially interesting!

It’s almost impossible to get an original idea off the ground in today’s franchise-driven environment, so an old-school adventure story against the framework of the MonsterVerse (which took a very Jules Verne-y turn in Godzilla Vs. Kong) could be a lot of fun.

Besides, Apple has money. Spend it on the giant lizard and his friends, please.