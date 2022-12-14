A God of War TV show is officially coming to Amazon Prime Video

A live-action show featuring Kratos is in the works. | Image: Sony

Amazon’s rumored God of War TV adaptation is a go. Deadline reported in March that Amazon was in talks to make a Prime Video series about the popular video game franchise, and on Wednesday, Amazon announced it had officially ordered the series.

Based on a synopsis shared by Deadline on Wednesday, it sounds as if the show will follow a similar story as Sony’s excellent God of War reboot from 2018:

The series follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon…

