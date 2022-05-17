A Dead by Daylight dating sim will arrive this summer

Behaviour Interactive has shed some light on what’s ahead for its massively popular horror franchise . One of the more surprising announcements was for a spinoff game that will take the horror-heavy series in a completely new direction — it’s a dating sim.

developer Psyop is working on the visual novel, which is called Hooked on You: A Dead by Daylight Dating Sim. Instead of desperately trying to avoid killers like The Trapper and The Spirit, you’ll be able to flirt with them on Murderer’s Island. Just don’t expect to hook up with licensed characters like or .

Behaviour says the stories you’ll discover in Hooked on You won’t be canon, though they’ll offer a blend of humor, romance and — since this is a DBD game after all — horror. The studio notes that many DBD fans have been asking for a dating sim set in that universe. They won’t have to wait too long to play it, either. Hooked on You will arrive on Steam this summer.

A ton of other DBD news has emerged ahead of the game’s sixth anniversary, including details about the next chapter, called Roots of Dread. It includes a new map called Garden of Joy, which is not quite as euphoric as its name suggests.

The latest terrifying killer, The Dredge, is an amorphous mass of limbs that can teleport between lockers to catch survivors unaware. Roots of Dread also introduces a new survivor named Haddie Kaur. PC players can try the chapter on the Public Test Build (PTB) today. It’ll arrive on all platforms on June 7th.

Looking slightly further ahead, Behaviour announced a couple more upcoming crossovers, including an unexpected one with Attack on Titan. The studio says fans have been asking for content based on anime and manga. The first partnership of its kind will soon introduce 10 Attack on Titan-inspired outfits for DBD killers and survivors. Among them are an Eren Yeager skin for Dwight, a Hange-inspired look for Zarina and an Armored Titan outfit for The Oni.

Behaviour Interactive

In addition, DBD is delving back into the world of Resident Evil with another chapter based on that classic franchise. Nemesis, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy , and more characters from the series will join them later this year as part of the Resident Evil: Project W chapter.

Elsewhere, Dead by Daylight Mobile is getting a major update that will include changes to leaderboards, social systems, the control layout and visual performance. The activities and rewards systems are being revamped too. The update recently debuted in Japan. It will hit the US in a closed beta in the next few weeks before a broader rollout.

Some changes are on the way to the core PC and console game as well. Behavior says it will soon rework around 40 killer and survivor perks to freshen things up. A new system to get folks into games faster will reward those who queue up for whichever role (survivor or killer) has a smaller player count.

Meanwhile, starting today on the PTB, players can try a useful new preset feature. You can create custom loadouts with preferred perks and outfits for killers and survivors. That could help speed things up before you start a match.